    AASP/NJ to Hold RTA, Policyholder, and Customer Rights Discussion May 14

    April 29, 2025
    Collision repair shops need to know how to navigate insurance challenges and state regulations, legal precedents, and industry standards affecting collision repair businesses.
    The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey will hold “RTAs, Policyholders, and Customer Rights” at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Gran Centurions in Clark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, May 14.

    Attorney Thomas J. Cherichello, of the Thomas J. Cherichello Law Firm, has more than 30 years of insurance claim adjusting experience. He will define the rights of policyholders and customers, giving insight into insurance policies, claim handling, and customer protections under the law.

    The discussion will also cover how to navigate insurance challenges and state regulations, legal precedents, and industry standards affecting collision repair businesses. The session features an eye-opening discussion on how to understand and effectively use the right to appraisal.

    “The time is coming where instead of employing an estimator, shops will have to employ a staff attorney,” Cherichello said.

    AASP/NJ President Ken Miller urges shop owners to attend the informative session.

    “Knowledge is power. The fact of the matter is that we don’t know what we don’t know,” he said. “This is an opportunity for shop owners to learn from an experienced professional about the Right to Appraisal and other pertaining legal issues. We’ll explore how RTA can be utilized to indemnify customers for processes and procedures that insurers would likely otherwise object to paying. This can be a real benefit to the entire industry.”

    For more information about AASP/NJ or to register for the event, visit its website here.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

