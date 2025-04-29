CIECA Adds Five Companies to Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Board of Trustees added five more seats due to the continued growth in the organization’s membership.

Representatives from the following five companies join the board, effective immediately:

The Boyd Group: Creighton Warren, chief information officer

Creighton Warren, chief information officer Claim Leader LLC: Andre Shervanian, chief executive officer

Andre Shervanian, chief executive officer Crash Champions: Mark Miller, chief information officer

Mark Miller, chief information officer DataTouch LLC: Pete Tagliapietra, managing director

Pete Tagliapietra, managing director Snapsheet: Mark Santefort, vice president of operations

“We look forward to the insight and perspective each will bring to the organization. Thank you for joining us; we’re honored to have you on board,” said CIECA Chair Brady Bonner, vice president of client sales and support at Safelite.

Warren has been the chief information officer of the Boyd Group since June 2023 and is responsible for enterprise IT capabilities across all business units and geographies. His prior experience includes the role of vice president and chief information officer of TreeHouse Foods and more than 15 years at USG Corporation, where he was vice president and chief information officer.

Shervanian is a seasoned entrepreneur and technology leader with more than a decade of experience. As the CEO, he developed innovative claims management tools that streamline operations for insurers, third-party administrators, independent appraisers, and repair networks. His expertise lies in SaaS platform development, workflow automation, and business strategy, helping clients enhance efficiency and optimize claims processing.

Miller is Crash Champions’ technology and security infrastructure. He joined Crash Champions in 2022 and previously served as vice president of information technology. He was appointed CIO in 2023. Miller brings more than three decades of experience in the digital technology space, including his prior role as chief technology officer at a national collision repair organization, and CTO and CIO at Party City. He was also the founder and CEO of Precocity, a leading digital technology and cloud services company.

Tagliapietra is a former member of the CIECA board and has many years of experience in collision repair, auto insurance claims, and automotive aftermarket information technology companies. He launched NuGen IT in 2004, which was acquired by OEConnection in 2020. Most recently, Tagliapietra launched DataTouch LLC, an information security, data privacy, and repair planning technology company. Throughout his career, he has been active in CIECA, the Collision Industry Conference, and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists.

Santefort has been at Snapsheet for more than a decade. He led the company from an early-stage start-up to an industry leader in digital claims experience and virtual appraisal. He focuses on using technology and data to automate and drive efficiencies across customer experience, repairer interactions and the appraisal process.

Learn more about CIECA API Standards, committee involvement, and membership details here.