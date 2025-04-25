April 29 Webinar: Understanding the Basics of European Transmission Service

Modern day transmissions in European vehicles can be intimidating. By gaining a basic understanding of how they work, common failures, and how to properly service them, body shops can ease the intimidation factor and open new revenue opportunities.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting a free webinar “European Transmissions” at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 29.

Wes Dickens with Meyle will discuss three of the most common transmissions currently in use today from Audi/VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Additionally, there will be hands-on training on the service procedure of the Mercedes 9g Tronic.

After this free online course, a technician will be able to:

Identify a transmission in need of an oil change

Interpret signs of a transmission that will be harmed from an oil change

Explain the properties and importance of the correct oils and filtering media

Review the basics of transmission operation

Describe the steps to changing the transmission oil in a direct shift gearbox and a ZF 8HP engine

Complete a transmission service on a Mercedes 9g Tronic

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Automatimic email delivery of the certificate can take up to one week.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. Register here.