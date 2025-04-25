    April 29 Webinar: Understanding the Basics of European Transmission Service

    April 25, 2025
    Meyle’s Wes Dickens will discuss how to properly service European transmissions with three common examples used by Audi/VW, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
    Modern day transmissions in European vehicles can be intimidating. By gaining a basic understanding of how they work, common failures, and how to properly service them, body shops can ease the intimidation factor and open new revenue opportunities.

    The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting a free webinar “European Transmissions” at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 29. 

    Wes Dickens with Meyle will discuss three of the most common transmissions currently in use today from Audi/VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Additionally, there will be hands-on training on the service procedure of the Mercedes 9g Tronic. 

    After this free online course, a technician will be able to: 

    • Identify a transmission in need of an oil change 
    • Interpret signs of a transmission that will be harmed from an oil change 
    • Explain the properties and importance of the correct oils and filtering media 
    • Review the basics of transmission operation 
    • Describe the steps to changing the transmission oil in a direct shift gearbox and a ZF 8HP engine 
    • Complete a transmission service on a Mercedes 9g Tronic 

    Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Automatimic email delivery of the certificate can take up to one week.  

    After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. Register here. 

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

