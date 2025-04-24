Build My Future Event Provides Hands-On Collision Repair Experience

The Midwest Auto Care Alliance participated in the 6th annual Build My Future event in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 16. The event helped spark interest in the automotive service industry among more than 7,000 students from across the state.

Hosted by the Iowa Skilled Trades Association, Build My Future is the largest hands-on skilled trades career event in the country, bringing together students, educators, and industry leaders for a one-of-a-kind interactive experience. The event’s mission is to open students’ eyes to the rewarding opportunities in skilled trades, including collision repair, construction, healthcare, trucking, law enforcement, and culinary arts.

MWACA was honored to represent the automotive service industry at this influential event, offering students a chance to get up close and personal with real tools, real shop scenarios, and real conversations with professionals passionate about the industry.

“As someone born and raised in Iowa and deeply involved in the automotive field, it means a great deal to me to help showcase the opportunities our industry holds,” said Travis Troy, MWACA Executive Board vice president. “We are facing a growing technician shortage across the country — and here in Iowa. Events like Build My Future are vital to planting the seed for the next generation. When students see how hands-on, innovative, and fulfilling this work is, they begin to see a future for themselves in it.”

According to industry data, for every five technicians retiring, only two are entering the field, which poses a serious challenge for independent shops. MWACA recognizes the urgency of this gap and is working to connect with students early. It provides the resources, mentorship, and inspiration they need to pursue careers in the trades.

“Being at Build My Future isn’t just about presence — it’s about representation,” said Sheri Hamilton, MWACA executive director. “Too often, automotive careers are overlooked. This event gives us the opportunity to show students that the automotive industry is not only thriving — it’s evolving with technology, innovation, and real career potential. It’s our responsibility to ensure that message is loud and clear.”

MWACA’s interactive booth gave students hands-on experiences related to diagnostic tools, tire repair, and the latest in vehicle technology, as well as an opportunity to have fun with some race simulators. Volunteers from across the state — including shop owners, service advisors, technicians, and parts professionals — came together to answer questions and give students a taste of what careers in the automotive industry truly look like.

For more information about MWACA and its ongoing efforts to support automotive career development, visit its website here.