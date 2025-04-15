Pedestrians and Bicyclists More at Risk During Daylight Savings Time Switch, IIHS Reports

Pedestrians and cyclists are at a higher risk for fatal accidents during daylight savings times, according to a recent study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The study also found that the twice-yearly time change is not a major factor in America’s ongoing road safety emergency, according to a news release. IIHS President David Harkey presented the conclusions of the study at a congressional hearing on April 10 about whether to continue switching back and forth between daylight saving time and standard time every year on.

“Whatever you decide to do about the clock, I hope you will also consider actions to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe, especially after sundown,” Harkey said in written testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Harkey said Crash deaths have risen nearly 30% since 2014, from below 33,000 to more than 42,000 in 2022. To combat this trend, the IIHS recently launched 30x30 initiative with the goal to reduce crash deaths by 30% by 2030. Some of the changes they’re looking at include:

Reducing speed limits and implementing speed management practices on many roads

Promoting better seat belt reminders in vehicles and stricter belt use laws

Reducing the legal legally allowed blood alcohol concentration for drivers to 0.05% in more states

Pedestrian deaths have increased 83% from their low point in 2009. The study of morning and evening crashes in the weeks surrounding the time change showed that pedestrian fatalities decrease, and vehicle occupant fatalities increase with the conversion to daylight saving time. When standard time resumes, vehicle occupant deaths drop, and pedestrian deaths increase.

The total numbers are an annual decrease of 26 crashes with pedestrian or bicyclist fatalities and an annual increase of 29 crashes with vehicle occupant fatalities.

The increase in pedestrian crash deaths was tied to increases or decreases in the amount of daylight, but the study concluded there was no clear connection for vehicle occupant fatalities.

“If you are looking for concrete guidance on whether to keep the current twice-yearly time changes, … the evidence does not point definitively one way or another,” Harkey said. “What our study does reinforce is that pedestrians and bicyclists are at greater risk in low light conditions.”

Harkey suggested several changes that do not involve the clock for the committee to consider that would improve pedestrian safety:

Infrastructure improvements such as crosswalk lighting, rectangular rapid flashing beacons and pedestrian hybrid beacons.

Improved headlights allow drivers to detect pedestrians further down the roadway. Vehicles with good marks for visibility in IIHS headlight evaluations have 23% fewer nighttime pedestrian crashes than vehicles with poor-visibility headlights.

IIHS testing of automatic emergency braking that can detect and respond to pedestrians shows that this technology can cut pedestrian crash rates by 27%. The systems could reduce the number of dark and low light pedestrian fatalities if they can work better at night.