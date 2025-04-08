CIECA Announces Special Tariff Webinar on April 17
The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced a special CIECA Webinar for “Tariff Turbulence and the Collision Industry” at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 17.
The one-hour live broadcast will feature Ryan Mandell, director, claims performance at Mitchell International, an Enlyte company.
Mandell will talk about the effects escalating trade tensions and the ongoing threat of new tariffs might have on the auto insurance and collision repair industries. He will share the latest updates on the growing global conflict and how it affects carriers, repairers, and OEMs when it comes to:
- New and used vehicle values
- Claim costs and cycle time
- Total loss thresholds
- Parts selection for repairable automobiles
- Changes in consumer behavior
He will also discuss mitigation strategies to lessen the effects of tariffs on businesses in the collision repair industry. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the presentation.
In addition to his role at Mitchell, Mandell is the host of the Mitchell Collision Podcast and author of the company’s Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report. He works with insurance executives and material damage leaders to provide actionable insights and consultative direction. He is an accomplished business leader with expertise in management, analytics, strategy and product development. He frequently speaks at industry events on trends in auto insurance, collision repair, and vehicle complexity, including quotes in Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Wired UK, Road & Track, and Automotive News.
Register for the webinar here.