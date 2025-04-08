CIECA Announces Special Tariff Webinar on April 17

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced a special CIECA Webinar for “Tariff Turbulence and the Collision Industry” at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 17.

The one-hour live broadcast will feature Ryan Mandell, director, claims performance at Mitchell International, an Enlyte company.

Mandell will talk about the effects escalating trade tensions and the ongoing threat of new tariffs might have on the auto insurance and collision repair industries. He will share the latest updates on the growing global conflict and how it affects carriers, repairers, and OEMs when it comes to: