    1. News
    2. Latest News

    President Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Foreign-Made Automobiles

    April 2, 2025
    The announcement also included a reciprocal tariff on other countries and a 10% tariff on all imported goods.
    67edb38fce16e7de7938c0b9 Adobestock 176388084

    President Donald Trump spoke in the Rose Garden earlier today to announce that the United States would institute a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles and “reciprocal” tariffs equal to approximately half of any tariffs levied against it. The administration will also implement a minimum tariff of 10% for all of the United States’ trading partners for imported goods. 

    He pointed to Thailand, India, and Vietnam as examples of countries charging too much for American imports such as motorcycles. He also raised issue with the percentage of American-made vehicles bought in America, comparing it to Japan with 94% of its vehicles being made in country. 

    The reciprocal tariffs vary depending on the country and how much they currently tariff U.S. products, though it also includes "non-monetary" foreign tariffs as a part of the equation. The president brought out a chart to share the planned tariff rates for 50 countries, which was later shared by the White House X account. Notable announcements include a 34% tariff on China, 26% on India, 24% on Japan, 20% on the EU, and 10% on the UK. 

    The president claimed that, because of his tariff plans, auto manufacturers including General Motors, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes, Nissan, Stellantis, and Toyota are going to invest billions of dollars into auto manufacturing in the U.S. 

    The automobile tariffs go into effect at midnight.

    What people are saying 

    National Foreign Trade Council President Jake Colvin issued a statement that said in part, “While the price of imported goods will undoubtedly rise, the President’s tariffs will also tack on added costs to American manufacturing, assembly and farming. There is simply no way to mitigate all of the added costs of inputs to finished goods from the Administration’s complex and growing web of tariffs. Consumers should expect to see higher prices for everything from groceries to home renovations to auto insurance as construction and repair costs rise.” 

    With implications still not entirely known, Jay Timmons, president of the National Association of Manufacturers said, “The high costs of new tariffs threaten investment, jobs, supply chains, and in turn, America’s ability to outcompete other nations and lead as the preeminent manufacturing superpower.”

    Last week, UAW President Shawn Fain expressed support for Trump’s tariffs, saying Trump is “stepping up to end the free-trade disaster that has devastated working-class communities for decades.” This is a turn from their previous stance on the president, who Fain called a “scab” during in a speech he delivered at the Democratic National Convention last year at the height of the presidential race. Fain also said automakers should take on the additional costs of the tariffs. 

    More tariff news 

    How Tariffs Will Impact Freight Rates 

    Since the tariffs were first announced, experts have scrambled to predict how the situation might play out. 

    2025 HD Repair Forum focuses on Economic Uncertainty and How it Affects Heavy-Duty Collision Repair Markets 

    “Political Narratives & Economic Realities - The US Outlook with a Focus on the Heavy-Duty Collision Repair Industry” will be the keynote speech for the HD Repair Forum. 

    China to Invest $138B in Robotics and High-Tech Industries 

    China is investing a trillion yuan to further its robotics, AI, and other technologies and improve its manufacturing capabilities, including car manufacturing. 

    About the Author

    Elli Carder | Assistant Editor | PTEN & Professional Distributor

    Elli Carder is an assistant editor for Endeavor Business Media's Vehicle Repair Group. With a background in professional and creative writing, Carder helps edit for both Professional Tools and Equipment News (PTEN) and Professional Distributor magazines, as well as VehicleServicePros.com. 

    Email
    About the Author

    Griffin Matis

    Griffin Matis is an associate editor for the Vehicle Repair Group. A graduate of the University of Missouri's School of Journalism, Matis works with Professional Tool & Equipment News (PTEN)Professional Distributor, and VehicleServicePros.com. 

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    A Process-Driven Approach to Collision Repair

    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.