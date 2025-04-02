Tanya Sweetland and Matt Curtin Join OEC

OEC has added Tanya Sweetland, senior vice president of Collision, and Matt Curtin, senior vice president of Enterprise Sales, to the organization.

Sweetland and Curtin join the global strategic leadership team as OEC continues to expand its global market footprint to help all stakeholders in the automotive aftermarket industry streamline the repair and supply workflow.

Sweetland combines more than 30 years of leadership and expertise with a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of the collision industry. She previously led OEC’s Advanced Repair Technologies division, bringing the RepairLogic repair planning platform from startup to its 2022 market launch. As SVP of Collision, she will oversee the company’s collision strategy, ensuring continued innovation, value delivery, and exceptional service to stakeholders, partners, and customers in collision repair.

“I’m rejoining OEC at a pivotal time for the repair industry,” Sweetland said. “And I’m energized to work with this talented team to address the market dynamics our customers and partners face daily – OEC is uniquely positioned with its solutions, technology and tenacious team to create value through innovation across our collision platforms to the benefit of a broad range of stakeholders.”

A highly accomplished software executive, Curtin brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in go-to-market operations and scaling enterprise-class, high-growth software organizations, including previous experience in the automotive sector. He has a proven track record in global sales strategy and a passion for delivering results to customers worldwide. Curtin will work to expand OEC’s reach, strengthen its partnerships, and drive continued success for its global customers.

“I’m eager to contribute to OEC’s global success,” Curtin said. “With a strong foundation and a commitment to excellence, we have an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide.”

2025 marks OEC’s 25th anniversary. The significant milestone represents the strong foundation the organization was built on and its continued commitment to helping customers navigate the industry’s ever-evolving landscape in the years ahead. OEC is confident that the strategic insight and expertise provided by Sweetland and Curtin will position the company for another 25 years of growth and success.