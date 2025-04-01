CAWA accepting applications for automotive and collision repair teacher awards until May 31

“CAWA is proud to assist automotive high school teachers, in part, to assure their programs remain viable and well-resourced for the benefit of their students and our industry,” said Rodney Pierini, CAWA president and CEO, in a press release.

Whether it is the teacher’s use of personal funds to keep their programs going or their need for certification to keep their instructor and program status, CAWA wants to assist them in achieving success. Beyond financial support, CAWA membership can supply high school automotive teachers with products, tools, and other resources for classroom use. The additional support helps teachers provide relevant, timely, and quality education and training for their students.

Teachers in Arizona, California, and Nevada must complete an application for consideration or contact [email protected]. The deadline for submitting applications is Saturday, May 31.