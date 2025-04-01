CAWA accepting applications for automotive and collision repair teacher awards until May 31
Applications for the Motorcar Parts of America - Selwyn Joffe Awards are now open for high school automotive and collision repair teachers in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
The high school automotive teacher is the oftentimes forgotten individual in educating and training students for automotive careers. The California Automotive Wholesalers' Association provides scholarships to high school teachers to support their automotive programs and training for students.
“CAWA is proud to assist automotive high school teachers, in part, to assure their programs remain viable and well-resourced for the benefit of their students and our industry,” said Rodney Pierini, CAWA president and CEO, in a press release.
Whether it is the teacher’s use of personal funds to keep their programs going or their need for certification to keep their instructor and program status, CAWA wants to assist them in achieving success. Beyond financial support, CAWA membership can supply high school automotive teachers with products, tools, and other resources for classroom use. The additional support helps teachers provide relevant, timely, and quality education and training for their students.
Teachers in Arizona, California, and Nevada must complete an application for consideration or contact [email protected]. The deadline for submitting applications is Saturday, May 31.