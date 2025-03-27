    1. News
    2. Latest News

    China to Invest $138B in Robotics and High-Tech Industries

    March 27, 2025
    Investments aim to integrate robotics with other emerging technologies such as AI.
    International Federation of Robotics
    67e473e6334bab407816f012 China Humanoide Robots 2025300dpi 1

    China’s National Development and Reform Commission announced a new state-backed venture capital fund focused on robotics, AI, and cutting-edge technologies. The long-term fund is expected to attract about 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) in capital from local governments and the private sector over 20 years. 

    The initiative aims to continue China's technology-driven success story in manufacturing. In 10 years, the country's global share of industrial robot installations has risen from about one-fifth to more than half of the world's total demand. 

    “China has succeeded in upgrading its manufacturing industry at an unprecedented pace,” said Takayuki Ito, president of the International Federation of Robotics. “Based on their national robotics strategy released in December 2021, the country has set an example of how to systematically strengthen competitiveness.” 

    The Robotics Success Story 

    Chinese robot manufacturers significantly expanded their domestic market share. Local suppliers' annual industrial robot installations in China increased from 30% in 2020 to 47% in 2023. The growth is a result of the Chinese consumer market’s increasing demand for consumer goods and various industries are expanding their automation capacity. 

    For example, in 2023, nearly two-thirds of industrial robots in the electronics industry were installed in China. Chinese manufacturers supply 54% of the industrial robots for the huge domestic market and about 33% of the global demand in the electronics industry. Chinese robot suppliers for the metal and machinery industry reached a domestic market share of 85%.  

    Humanoid Robots 

    As an important next step, China aims to integrate robotics with other emerging technologies such as AI, improved core components, and new application scenarios of smart manufacturing. Recent examples of this commitment include China's recent initiative to position humanoid robots as a frontier technology and the newly approved state-backed venture capital fund. 

    “China has demonstrated how to leverage huge economies of scale,” says Dr. Dietmar Ley, chairman of VDMA Robotics and Automation. “Massive investments are being made in humanoid robots, not only in China, where there is a national strategy for humanoids, but also in the U.S., where significant venture capital is driving innovation.” 

    Ley stressed the importance that Europe doesn’t fall behind. 

    “It is essential that European humanoid technology moves beyond the labs and into scalable, competitively priced production,” he said. “This requires a coordinated effort to ensure that Europe remains at the forefront of humanoid robotics as well.” 

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    A Process-Driven Approach to Collision Repair

    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.