China to Invest $138B in Robotics and High-Tech Industries

China’s National Development and Reform Commission announced a new state-backed venture capital fund focused on robotics, AI, and cutting-edge technologies. The long-term fund is expected to attract about 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) in capital from local governments and the private sector over 20 years.

The initiative aims to continue China's technology-driven success story in manufacturing. In 10 years, the country's global share of industrial robot installations has risen from about one-fifth to more than half of the world's total demand.

“China has succeeded in upgrading its manufacturing industry at an unprecedented pace,” said Takayuki Ito, president of the International Federation of Robotics. “Based on their national robotics strategy released in December 2021, the country has set an example of how to systematically strengthen competitiveness.”

The Robotics Success Story

Chinese robot manufacturers significantly expanded their domestic market share. Local suppliers' annual industrial robot installations in China increased from 30% in 2020 to 47% in 2023. The growth is a result of the Chinese consumer market’s increasing demand for consumer goods and various industries are expanding their automation capacity.

For example, in 2023, nearly two-thirds of industrial robots in the electronics industry were installed in China. Chinese manufacturers supply 54% of the industrial robots for the huge domestic market and about 33% of the global demand in the electronics industry. Chinese robot suppliers for the metal and machinery industry reached a domestic market share of 85%.

Humanoid Robots

As an important next step, China aims to integrate robotics with other emerging technologies such as AI, improved core components, and new application scenarios of smart manufacturing. Recent examples of this commitment include China's recent initiative to position humanoid robots as a frontier technology and the newly approved state-backed venture capital fund.

“China has demonstrated how to leverage huge economies of scale,” says Dr. Dietmar Ley, chairman of VDMA Robotics and Automation. “Massive investments are being made in humanoid robots, not only in China, where there is a national strategy for humanoids, but also in the U.S., where significant venture capital is driving innovation.”

Ley stressed the importance that Europe doesn’t fall behind.

“It is essential that European humanoid technology moves beyond the labs and into scalable, competitively priced production,” he said. “This requires a coordinated effort to ensure that Europe remains at the forefront of humanoid robotics as well.”