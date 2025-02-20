OEMs, Industry Groups Announce Right-to-Repair Agreement

According to a press release from the Automotive Service Association, organizations representing the country’s independent automotive repair industry, service professionals, collision repair experts and leading automakers today presented a legislative proposal to Congressional leaders on automotive right-to-repair.

According to the release, the Safety as First Emphasis (SAFE) Repair Act, drafted by the Automotive Service Association, Society of Collision Repair Specialists and Alliance for Automotive Innovation, "guarantees independent repair facilities will continue to have the same ability to perform diagnostic and repair services as franchised auto dealers.

The bill will give consumers confidence their vehicles are safely repaired, in well-equipped shops, by well-trained technicians using the repair information made available by automakers."

The release continues to say "the SAFE Repair Act builds on a 2023 agreement by independent repairers and automakers that said: 'independent repair facilities shall have access to the same diagnostic and repair information that auto manufacturers make available to authorized dealer networks.'"

In a letter to Congress outlining the proposal, the coalition of repairers and automakers wrote:



“While... existing frameworks have created a thriving and competitive repair marketplace, we understand the desire for a federal legislative solution that addresses evolving consumer expectations and technological advancements. That’s why our three organizations have come together to propose a new path forward – one that builds on existing protections while introducing additional measures to prioritize consumer safety and choice.”

According to the release, the SAFE Repair Act includes:

•Affirmation of vehicle data access: Ensures consumers and independent repair shops have data needed to repair vehicles.

•Empowers consumers: Ensures consumers retain the right to decide where and how their vehicles are repaired.

•Prioritizes vehicle safety: Guarantees repairs are performed in accordance with manufacturer-produced repair procedures to restore vehicle safety systems and structural integrity.

•Offers part choices: Ensures consumers have a choice between original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and non-OEM repair parts.

•Protects non-OEM choices: Extends the same recall and safety protections to customers choosing non-OEM parts as currently available for customers choosing OEM parts.

•Enhances transparency: Requires disclosure of prior alterations or repairs for used vehicles.

•Promotes inspection programs: Supports periodic safety inspection and post-collision inspection programs to safeguard against unsafe or improper repairs.



What about the REPAIR Act?

Last Congress, policymakers considered the REPAIR Act. That bill mandated access to tools, data and information but was silent on a consumer’s right to ensure these were utilized to restore a vehicle’s safety systems or structure to full functionality. In fact, safety was never addressed as a priority of the REPAIR Act – but is a priority of the proposed SAFE Repair Act.

More information:



•SAFE Repair Act one-pager available HERE.



•SAFE Repair Act letter to Congress available HERE.



About Automotive Service Association (ASA)

ASA is the largest and oldest national organization committed to protecting the automotive repair industry with ONE VOICE. Our members own and operate automotive mechanical and collision repair facilities responsible for the majority of all, post warranty, repair services in the United States. ASA advocates for the interests of its members and their customers in Washington, D.C. The education, resources, and services ASA provides empowers its members in all 50 states to remain trusted stewards of mobility in their communities. www.ASAShop.org



About the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)

Through our direct members and affiliate associations, SCRS proudly represents over 6,000 collision repair businesses and 58,500 specialized professionals who work to repair collision-damaged vehicles. Since 1982, SCRS has served as the largest national trade association solely dedicated to the hardworking collision repair facilities across North America. Since its formation, SCRS has provided repairers with an audible voice, and an extensive grassroots network of industry professionals who strive to better our trade. Additional information about SCRS including other news releases is available at the SCRS website. www.scrs.com



About Alliance for Automotive Innovation

From the manufacturers producing most vehicles sold in the U.S. to autonomous vehicle innovators to equipment suppliers, battery producers and semiconductor makers – Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents the full auto industry, a sector supporting 10 million American jobs and five percent of the economy. Active in Washington, D.C. and all 50 states, the association is committed to a cleaner, safer and smarter personal transportation future. www.autosinnovate.org