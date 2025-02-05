Crash Champions Opens New Portland, Oregon, Repair Center

Crash Champions, one of the nation’s fastest-growing founder-led operators of high-quality automotive collision repair centers, today announced the continued expansion of its Pacific Northwest lineup with the official opening of its newest repair center.

The 22,000-square-foot facility officially opened for business Feb. 3 at 7875 SW Hunziker Road in Portland, Oregon. The newly outfitted location is adjacent to Crash Champions’ LUXE | EV Certified repair center at 7585 SW Hunziker Road, which delivers factory-certified services for highline and luxury EV vehicles including Audi, Alfa Romeo, and Tesla.

“We’re proud of Crash Champions’ rapid growth across the Pacific Northwest,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “This expansion represents our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand by delivering superior, comprehensive collision repair services for Portland and the Pacific Northwest.”

Crash Champions now operates seven collision repair centers across Oregon — complementing its national lineup of more than 650 locations in 38 states and Washington, D.C.