Auto glass replacement boot camp event coming this week in California

The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) will host an Education Boot Camp on February 5 at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California. The event will feature live auto glass replacement and repair training, with all attendees receiving a coupon for free AGSC certification tests, valued up to $358.

Owners and managers are also invited to a special session on future-proofing their businesses, addressing ADAS, new BAR regulations, insurance issues, and innovative ways to find employees.

Schedule:

9 a.m. – 12 noon: Replacement Boot Camp: AGSC Certification Training

12 noon – 1:15 p.m.: Lunch sponsored by SIKA

1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Repair Boot Camp: NWRD Repair Technician Certification Training

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Future-proofing Your Business: Innovative Ways to Find Employees

To register, visit agsc.org/bootcamp/. Pre-registration by January 30 is free. Onsite registration is free for AGSC members and $25 for non-members.