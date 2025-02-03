  • Advertise
    Auto glass replacement boot camp event coming this week in California

    Feb. 3, 2025
    Addressing ADAS will be one of many topics covered in the event.
    Auto Glass Safety Council
    Auto Glass Safety Council Facebook Background

    The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) will host an Education Boot Camp on February 5 at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California. The event will feature live auto glass replacement and repair training, with all attendees receiving a coupon for free AGSC certification tests, valued up to $358.

    Owners and managers are also invited to a special session on future-proofing their businesses, addressing ADAS, new BAR regulations, insurance issues, and innovative ways to find employees.

    Schedule:

    • 9 a.m. – 12 noon: Replacement Boot Camp: AGSC Certification Training
    • 12 noon – 1:15 p.m.: Lunch sponsored by SIKA
    • 1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Repair Boot Camp: NWRD Repair Technician Certification Training
    • 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Future-proofing Your Business: Innovative Ways to Find Employees

    To register, visit agsc.org/bootcamp/. Pre-registration by January 30 is free. Onsite registration is free for AGSC members and $25 for non-members.

