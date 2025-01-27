Car ADAS Solutions Partners with Hunter Engineering

Car ADAS Solutions announced a new partnership and collaboration with Hunter Engineering Company.

As part of the partnership, Car ADAS Solutions’ users will have direct access to Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS, other products and training resources. Car ADAS Solutions and Hunter Engineering’s team are also working together to promote safe, efficient ADAS calibrations in the industry.

“This collaboration combines the history of quality, expertise and OEM approval from Hunter Engineering with the innovative solutions of Car ADAS Solutions,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “The partnership will bring the ADAS calibration industry enhanced services and support, including comprehensive partnership training, implementation, technical support and software integrations.”

“Car ADAS Solutions and Hunter Engineering are both leaders in the ADAS Calibration space,” said Kaleb Silver, senior director - systems product management for Hunter Engineering Company. “Hunter’s goal is to provide Car ADAS’s customers and locations with state-of-the-art, OEM-approved ADAS calibration equipment that ensures the job is done right and documented for future reference.”

Peeters said the Car ADAS Solutions team is looking forward to a successful partnership and is excited to share more details about the benefits this collaboration will bring the calibration industry.

“Hunter and Car ADAS are committed to providing great products and processes to the industry,” Silver added.