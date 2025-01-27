  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Car ADAS Solutions Partners with Hunter Engineering

    Jan. 27, 2025
    Car ADAS Solutions’ users will access Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS training resources, and other products.
    Related To: Car ADAS Solutions
    Car ADAS Solutions
    Car ADAS Solutions and Hunter Engineering

    Car ADAS Solutions announced a new partnership and collaboration with Hunter Engineering Company.

    As part of the partnership, Car ADAS Solutions’ users will have direct access to Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS, other products and training resources. Car ADAS Solutions and Hunter Engineering’s team are also working together to promote safe, efficient ADAS calibrations in the industry.

    “This collaboration combines the history of quality, expertise and OEM approval from Hunter Engineering with the innovative solutions of Car ADAS Solutions,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “The partnership will bring the ADAS calibration industry enhanced services and support, including comprehensive partnership training, implementation, technical support and software integrations.”

    “Car ADAS Solutions and Hunter Engineering are both leaders in the ADAS Calibration space,” said Kaleb Silver, senior director - systems product management for Hunter Engineering Company. “Hunter’s goal is to provide Car ADAS’s customers and locations with state-of-the-art, OEM-approved ADAS calibration equipment that ensures the job is done right and documented for future reference.”

    Peeters said the Car ADAS Solutions team is looking forward to a successful partnership and is excited to share more details about the benefits this collaboration will bring the calibration industry.

    “Hunter and Car ADAS are committed to providing great products and processes to the industry,” Silver added.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.