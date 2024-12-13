ASE Urges Auto Service Pros to Update Certifications and Accounts for New Year

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) urges automotive service professionals to ensure their certifications and account information are up to date as the new year approaches, according to a news release.

Keeping certifications current and maintaining accurate contact information allows service professionals to access valuable resources, notifications, and benefits that support their careers.

“With all that service professionals do to keep so many vehicles in operation, they may not realize that some of their certifications will expire on Dec. 31,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “We recommend they log into their ASE accounts and take the necessary steps to ensure their certifications, contact information, and preferences are current as we head into the new year.”

ASE encourages professionals to update their email addresses, preferably using personal emails that are easier to maintain when changing employers, and verify that ASE emails are not being filtered into spam folders. Accurate mailing addresses and phone numbers are also essential for receiving updated certificates, medallions, and timely notifications. ASE has encountered situations where certificates were returned due to outdated contact information.

Additionally, ASE offers customizable communication preferences, including options to receive news and updates, special offers from partners, and text message notifications. Professionals can also allow employers to view their certification status, which is particularly useful if the employer schedules or pays for tests.

After reviewing the status of their ASE certifications, those looking to recertify or take additional certification tests have three test-taking options to choose from. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights, and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. ProProctor remote testing is an online recertification solution for all ASE recertification tests, and the ASE renewal app is available for recertification for those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9).

By ensuring certifications and account information are up to date, service professionals can maintain their credentials, stay informed about ASE resources, and be fully prepared for the new year. For assistance, contact ASE customer service at 800-390-6789.