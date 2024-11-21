MaxJax Promises Enhanced Comfort with New Reclining Creeper Seat

The creeper’s hi-low adjustable design aims to reduce the risk of injuries and strain when performing tasks in awkward positions around and under vehicles.

“Now you don’t have to fix your back after fixing your car — the MaxJax Reclining Creeper Seat supports you through a wide range of positions, so you’re not sore when you get up,” said Taylor Reed, BendPak marketing project manager. “Use a MaxJax portable two-post lift to raise the car to the height that’s right for you, adjust the seat to your comfort and wrench without pain.”

The MaxJax seat features a gas spring-supported backrest that adjusts from 0 degrees to 70 degrees, allowing users to set the perfect reclining position. The seat angle can also be adjusted in increments of 10 degrees up to a maximum of 30 degrees for optimal support.

Equipped with six 360-degree swivel caster wheels, the MaxJax creeper glides across the garage floor with ease, providing exceptional mobility. The wheels are made of durable TPR, offering a shock-absorbing cushioned ride, good floor protection, and quiet rolling operation.