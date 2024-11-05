Fuji Spray Auto Unveils the New VALOR Spray Gun at SEMA

Fuji Spray Auto has introduced the VALOR M-100 CLEAR compressor spray gun at the 2024 SEMA Show, according to a news release.
This new product sets a standard for automotive refinishing, offering enhanced control and reduced fatigue without compromising the end result. The VALOR M-100 CLEAR is designed for professional automotive painters, featuring a lightweight, ergonomic design, precision controls, and easy cleaning.
Fuji Spray promises that the VALOR M-100 CLEAR, along with the upcoming VALOR H-100 BASE, will provide technicians with a premium, ergonomic spray experience that reduces downtime and increases comfort and efficiency. Key features include a sculpted design using premium forged aluminum, transfer efficiency, responsive trigger sensitivity, and compatibility with major cup systems.
“Our goal with the VALOR Series was to design a spray gun that gives automotive professionals a competitive edge by delivering exceptional comfort and ease of use without compromising performance and without breaking the bank,” said David Sherman, president of Fuji Spray Auto. “We are thrilled to unveil this game-changing product at SEMA 2024 and look forward to seeing it in the hands of refinishing specialists.”