Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Tuesday Night during SEMA

Members of the collision repair industry are invited to attend the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards event on Tuesday night, November 5, during the 2024 SEMA Show. The Red Carpet Awards are a notable fixture of the SEMA Show week, celebrating standout achievements and character within the collision repair industry.

The Awards night will follow the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) meeting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the CIC reception from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Westgate, Ballroom C. The Red Carpet Awards ceremony will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. in Westgate, Ballroom AB. Seating for the awards ceremony will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire, though it is not required.

The awards event is free to attend, funded by participating organizations with additional sponsorship support from BodyShop Business, CIC, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), I-CAR, and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS).

The 2024 Red Carpet event will be emceed by Stacey Phillips Ronak of Radiant Writing and will feature individual award presentations from various industry organizations, including:

BodyShop Business: Single-Shop Executive of the Year Award, Multi-Shop Executive of the Year Award

Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA): Electronic Commerce Company of the Year, Outstanding Contribution, Chairperson’s Award

Collision Industry Conference (CIC): Volunteer of the Year

CREF: Fueling the Future Award

FenderBender: FenderBender Award, Best Repair Planner Award

Hall of Eagles: 2024 Hall of Eagles Induction

I-CAR: Jeff Silver Memorial Award to a Platinum individual, Russ Verona Memorial Award to a Gold Class shop

National Auto Body Council (NABC): Changing and Saving Lives Award

SCRS: Collision Industry Non-Individual Service Award, National Lifetime Achievement Award, The 2024 March Taylor Kina’ole Award

The SCRS presentation of the March Taylor Kina’ole Award continues to honor the legacy and lessons from March Taylor, who owned Auto Body Hawaii and served on the SCRS board of directors. Kina’ole is a Hawaiian term for flawlessness, meaning “doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling, the first time.”

“This award has been our way of recognizing those in the industry who reflect the lessons that March brought from his culture into our own,” shared SCRS Vice-Chairman Michael Bradshaw. “I love that we recognize people for simply who they are and the principles they choose to live by, and I’m very excited to be part of passing along the recognition this year.”

