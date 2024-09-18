Repairers Realm: Part Replacement at Factory Seams Considerations

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) is inviting folks to the first episode in a three-part series on replacing parts at factory seams, according to its website.

I-CAR subject matter experts will explain when parts should be replaced at factory seams and why. They will discuss how the severity of damage, construction materials, and manufacturing methods affect part replacement decisions. They will also explain how OEM requirements or repair limitations may influence your repair plan.

The series is part of Repairers Realm, a live web series in which I-CAR’s technical experts talk shop and make sense of information overload on all topics related to collision repair. These episodes include everything from series on more extensive repairs to one-off episodes featuring a specific vehicle.

I-CAR subject matter experts kick off each episode at the news desk, then move the conversation into the shop for detailed how-to demos. During the demos, you’ll see collision pros from various industry segments provide step-by-step instructions on the latest procedures to make safe, complete, and quality repairs.

Listen to their discussion, pick up tips from their demos, and get your questions answered in the Q&A session at the end of each episode. Join the live sessions each month to get your questions answered in real-time by our I-CAR experts.

The first episode on seam-sealing will be released Sept. 25 at noon CT. Register here.