Spanesi Offers Factory Training on Measuring and Anchoring

Touch Measuring Course:

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tues. - Wed.

Learn the core fundamentals required to operate the Touch measuring system. Measure the vehicle, identify damage, and produce a damage report. Learn to measure live while damage is corrected.

106 Bench and Universal Jig Course:

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thurs.

Learn how to operate the 100 series bench, read universal jig setup sheets, and build the jigs and anchor the vehicle for structural re-alignment or part replacement. Learn to use the Touch measuring system with the 100 series bench and universal jigs.

This training is free for current Spanesi customers but $795 for noncustomers and expired software users.