    News
    Latest News

    Spanesi Offers Factory Training on Measuring and Anchoring

    Aug. 23, 2024
    This training is free for current Spanesi customers but is available at a fee for noncustomers and expired software users.
    This October and December, Spanesi will offer two training courses.

    Touch Measuring Course:

     
    8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tues. - Wed. 
     
    Learn the core fundamentals required to operate the Touch measuring system.  Measure the vehicle, identify damage, and produce a damage report. Learn to measure live while damage is corrected. 
     
    106 Bench and Universal Jig Course:
     
    8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thurs.
     
    Learn how to operate the 100 series bench, read universal jig setup sheets, and build the jigs and anchor the vehicle for structural re-alignment or part replacement. Learn to use the Touch measuring system with the 100 series bench and universal jigs.
     
    This training is free for current Spanesi customers but $795 for noncustomers and expired software users.
     
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

