  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    CSN Collision Celebrates 400th Location

    Aug. 14, 2024
    CSN Collision welcomes its 400th shop—Unibody Autotech Collision, located in Honolulu.
    City and County of Honolulu
    City and County of Honolulu
    CSN Collision has reached a major milestone by signing up its 400th body shop, according to a news release.
     
    CSN Collision welcomed its 400th shop—Unibody Autotech Collision, located in Honolulu, Hawaii.
     
    The Canadian-based collision network’s expansion into the U.S. market, which began in 2020, has increased business for the network, enhancing its positive perception and leading to entry into more new territories.
     
    “We are honored to have onboarded 400 body shops to the network,” said Ryan Bruno, CEO of CSN Collision. “This achievement is a testament to the faith our licensees have in our offerings. I am deeply grateful for the CSN Collision team – your dedication and hard work have been instrumental in delivering exceptional service.
     
    “This growth is a reflection of our shared commitment to providing a superior customer experience. We are ever grateful to our licensees, partners, and employees, who have been the backbone of our success. Together, we look forward to continued growth, innovation, and more success!”
     
    Established in 2002, the CSN Collision network serves auto body shops by enhancing their business operations through providing access to experts who conduct performance reviews and offer ongoing training and marketing support.
     
    CSN Collision is one of North America’s most advanced networks of independent collision repair shops and continues to expand its presence in Europe. The CSN network comprises 400 global locations – 242 shops in Canada, 94 in the U.S., and 64 in Italy.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.