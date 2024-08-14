CSN Collision Celebrates 400th Location

CSN Collision has reached a major milestone by signing up its 400th body shop, according to a news release.

CSN Collision welcomed its 400th shop—Unibody Autotech Collision, located in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Canadian-based collision network’s expansion into the U.S. market, which began in 2020, has increased business for the network, enhancing its positive perception and leading to entry into more new territories.

“We are honored to have onboarded 400 body shops to the network,” said Ryan Bruno, CEO of CSN Collision. “This achievement is a testament to the faith our licensees have in our offerings. I am deeply grateful for the CSN Collision team – your dedication and hard work have been instrumental in delivering exceptional service.

“This growth is a reflection of our shared commitment to providing a superior customer experience. We are ever grateful to our licensees, partners, and employees, who have been the backbone of our success. Together, we look forward to continued growth, innovation, and more success!”

Established in 2002, the CSN Collision network serves auto body shops by enhancing their business operations through providing access to experts who conduct performance reviews and offer ongoing training and marketing support.

CSN Collision is one of North America’s most advanced networks of independent collision repair shops and continues to expand its presence in Europe. The CSN network comprises 400 global locations – 242 shops in Canada, 94 in the U.S., and 64 in Italy.