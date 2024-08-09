BendPak Introduces the 12APX Series

BendPak has announced the launch of its new BendPak 12APX Series vehicle lifts, designed to accommodate both ICE vehicles and EVs, including cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs, according to a news release.

These new models feature a higher capacity and taller design, capable of lifting vehicles weighing up to 12,000 pounds to a height of 82.5 inches. An optional height extension kit is available for additional clearance for taller vehicles.

“The 12APX Series is stronger and more efficient than its predecessors, delivering improved productivity, durability, and peace of mind when working on modern vehicles,” Sean Price, BendPak’s director of sales operations, said.

The 12APX Series includes BendPak’s low-profile, triple-telescoping, nested swing arm design, which extends longer and retracts shorter than traditional arms. This design allows for greater under-vehicle clearance and easier access to OEM-recommended lift points, enhancing safety and efficiency.

A notable feature of the 12APX Series is the patent-pending Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS), which uses 360 degrees of forged steel teeth to secure the lift arms in place, withstanding up to 2,000 pounds of side force. The series also includes a safety lock system that engages automatically during lifting and offers an ergonomic single-point release for easy descent.

The 12APX Series can be installed in wide or narrow configurations to fit most bays and includes BendPak’s BI-METRIC swing arms for both symmetric and asymmetric lifting. Each lift comes with a 12-piece set of lifting adapters and column-mounted racks for organization. Optional adapters and accessories are available to enhance versatility.

The 12APX Series is backed by BendPak’s 5-2-1 Warranty, covering the lift structure for five years, the hydraulic cylinder(s) and power unit for two years, and other components, labor, and freight charges for one year.

For more information, visit BendPak’s website or call 800-253-2363.

Established in 1965, BendPak is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products. Its product range includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and more.