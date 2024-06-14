Chicago Auto Body Shop's Roof Collapses

The roof of a body shop in Chicago, Illinois, collapsed, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Chicago Fire Media, operated by the fire department, posted on X (formerly Twitter) around 11 a.m. that the building of an address, later recognized as the address to Nu-Life Auto Body by local news outlets, had its roof collapsed on the morning of Thursday, June 13.
In the post, they reported no injuries were a result of the event.
ABC 7 reported that they were told by the fire department that the building did not have supportive pillars throughout.
FenderBender attempted to reach Nu-Life for additional information but no response was given.