    Chicago Auto Body Shop's Roof Collapses

    June 14, 2024
    No injuries were reported.
    Chicago Fire Media via X
    666b37c464c28536c185204f Chicago Fire Department Logo

    The roof of a body shop in Chicago, Illinois, collapsed, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

    Chicago Fire Media, operated by the fire department, posted on X (formerly Twitter) around 11 a.m. that the building of an address, later recognized as the address to Nu-Life Auto Body by local news outlets, had its roof collapsed on the morning of Thursday, June 13.

    In the post, they reported no injuries were a result of the event.

    ABC 7 reported that they were told by the fire department that the building did not have supportive pillars throughout.

    FenderBender attempted to reach Nu-Life for additional information but no response was given.

