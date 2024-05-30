Car Presentations to Recipients Take Place at the 2024 WIN Conference

Early in May, as part of the Women’s Industry Network Conference, the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and two mothers from the San Clemente area were presented with vehicles to provide each family with much-needed transportation, according to a news release.
This is thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, along with car donors GEICO and the Auto Club of California, and collision repair partners Caliber Collision, Crash Champions, and Fix Auto Brea.
NABC, the Auto Club of California, and Caliber Collision presented a fully refurbished 2019 Acura RDX to Cindy Cepeda, a military wife with three children.
Her husband is an active-duty U.S. Marine and the family car was totaled in an accident. The Cepedas had been making do with an older and unreliable vehicle.
In Cindy Cepeda’s words, “Having this car is one of the greatest blessings in recent years. Now I can get to work, pick up my kids from school, and do our daily routines. I am so grateful.”
NABC, GEICO, and Crash Champions presented a beautifully refurbished 2020 Mazda CX-5 to Celina De la Torre, a single mother of two, who always puts others first.
She sold her car to a friend in need, who is slowly paying Celina back. This donation means De la Torre no longer has to borrow others’ cars to get to her job as a membership clerk.
“This means a lot,” said Celina De la Torre. "This is a big help for my family and me. I just can’t believe it. Thank you so much.”
NABC, GEICO, and Fix Auto Brea presented a fully refurbished 2019 Hyundai Sonata to Maria de Tate, a single mother of two who works as a housekeeping supervisor for Marriott.
She has been driving a 2005 Toyota Camry which needed thousands of dollars in repairs to keep running, which she could not afford.
“Gracias. Thank you,” Maria de Tate said, overwhelmed by the gift. “This means so much.”
NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,300 vehicles valued at some $47 million.
The sponsoring partner in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation is the Women’s Industry Network. Additional sponsors include Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Copart, Superior ADAS Chino, Dinaco Auto Glass, Community Tire, Parts Authority Enterprise, National Auto Parts, Pacific Auto Company, Allstar Auto Lights, Discount Tires, Mylar Master, Community Tire and Auto Service La Brea, Empire Steering, Lara’s Auto Glass, Caliber Fleet Solutions, and George’s Wheel Repair.