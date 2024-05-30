Car Presentations to Recipients Take Place at the 2024 WIN Conference

NABC, the Auto Club of California, and Caliber Collision presented a fully refurbished 2019 Acura RDX to Cindy Cepeda, a military wife with three children.

Her husband is an active-duty U.S. Marine and the family car was totaled in an accident. The Cepedas had been making do with an older and unreliable vehicle.

In Cindy Cepeda’s words, “Having this car is one of the greatest blessings in recent years. Now I can get to work, pick up my kids from school, and do our daily routines. I am so grateful.”