2024 Most Influential Women Award Recipients Announced by WIN

In celebration of International Women's Day, the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the recipients of its 2024 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry, according to a news release.

Eight remarkable women will be recognized as new MIWs this year at a gala to be held during WIN’s 2024 Annual Conference. Themed Dream Out Loud, the conference will be May 6-8, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, California.

The recipients of the 2024 MIW awards are:

Jenny Anderson, Director, North American Customer Success, Entegral Powered by

EnterpriseLori Barrington, Vice President, Delivery, I-CAR

Kathy Coffey, National Key Accounts Manager, AkzoNobel

Melissa Dunn, Director, OE Certifications, Classic Collision

Brenda Hogen-Cowan, Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Parts Trader

Jamie Shackelford, Director, Sales Enablement and Industry Intelligence, Caliber Collision

Chelsea Stebner, CEO & Managing Partner, Parr Auto Body

Kayla Williams-Clark, Vice President, Business Development, Classic Collision



Honoring its 25th anniversary, the MIW honor was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry.

Winners are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, which reviews nominees and selects award recipients based on established criteria, such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.

With the addition of this year’s MIW, well over 100 women have now been recognized by WIN for their contributions to the collision repair industry and their respective communities.

Registration is now open and conference attendees will experience three days of collision repair industry learning, mentorship, celebration, and community giveback.

The event will celebrate women in collision repair by acknowledging new scholarships, taking part in scholarship fundraising options, all in addition to acknowledging this year’s MIW recipients. For those not able to attend in person, there is also a hybrid, online version available.