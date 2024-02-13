Panels and Classes for NORTHEAST 2024

Registration is open for educational opportunities at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2024 Automotive Services Show, set for March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, New Jersey, according to a news release.

These classes include, but are not limited to:

100% Disassembly, Presented by Mike Anderson (Collision Advice)

Presented by Mike Anderson (Collision Advice) I-CAR: The Latest in Electric Vehicle Technology and Repair, Presented by Jeff Poole (I-CAR Manager, Subject Matter Expert Team)

Presented by Jeff Poole (I-CAR Manager, Subject Matter Expert Team) Adopt, Adapt, Advance: ADAS Dos & Don’ts, Presented by Chuck Olsen (AirPro Diagnostics)

Presented by Chuck Olsen (AirPro Diagnostics) Put the Brakes on Passing Defects in the Repair Process, Presented by Jeramy Holloway & Alex Stapleton (Spanesi Americas Inc.)

There will also be panel discussions:

Getting More ADAS in Your Shop: What Does It Take?

Panelists: Nick Barbera (Union Collision), Josh McFarlin (AirPro Diagnostics), Ken Miller (821 Collision), Paul Sgro (Lee’s Garage); Moderated by Joel Gausten

Panelists: Survivor: Exploring Trends That Will Shape the Next Decade & Beyond!

Panelists: Mike Anderson (Collision Advice); Michael Bonsanto (Passaic County Technical Institute); Dave Gruskos (Reliable Automotive Equipment); Ken Miller (821 Collision); Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg (AASP/MA); Frank Terlep (Opus IVS)

This year’s classes are being brought to you courtesy of the returning Education Sponsor, AirPro Diagnostics.

A full access pass for NORTHEAST 2024 costs $249, saving attendees over $100 to take part in all tuition-based seminars throughout the weekend. (A la carte sessions are $30 per class.)

Additionally, registered attendees are invited to bring a friend and add a “plus one” to any classes for free.