    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Panels and Classes for NORTHEAST 2024

    Feb. 13, 2024
    Some of the speakers will include Mike Anderson from Collision Advice, and Chuck Olsen from AirPro Diagnostics.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    AASP/NJ
    Registration is open for educational opportunities at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2024 Automotive Services Show, set for March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, New Jersey, according to a news release.

    These classes include, but are not limited to:

    • 100% Disassembly, Presented by Mike Anderson (Collision Advice)
    • I-CAR: The Latest in Electric Vehicle Technology and Repair, Presented by Jeff Poole (I-CAR Manager, Subject Matter Expert Team)
    • Adopt, Adapt, Advance: ADAS Dos & Don’ts, Presented by Chuck Olsen (AirPro Diagnostics)
    • Put the Brakes on Passing Defects in the Repair Process, Presented by Jeramy Holloway & Alex Stapleton (Spanesi Americas Inc.)

    There will also be panel discussions:

    • Getting More ADAS in Your Shop: What Does It Take?
      Panelists: Nick Barbera (Union Collision), Josh McFarlin (AirPro Diagnostics), Ken Miller (821 Collision),  Paul Sgro (Lee’s Garage); Moderated by Joel Gausten
    • Survivor: Exploring Trends That Will Shape the Next Decade & Beyond!
      Panelists: Mike Anderson (Collision Advice); Michael Bonsanto (Passaic County Technical Institute); Dave Gruskos (Reliable Automotive Equipment); Ken Miller (821 Collision); Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg (AASP/MA); Frank Terlep (Opus IVS) 

    This year’s classes are being brought to you courtesy of the returning Education Sponsor, AirPro Diagnostics.

    A full access pass for NORTHEAST 2024 costs $249, saving attendees over $100 to take part in all tuition-based seminars throughout the weekend. (A la carte sessions are $30 per class.)

    Additionally, registered attendees are invited to bring a friend and add a “plus one” to any classes for free.

     

