Toyota Issues 'Do Not Drive' for 50k Vehicles With Takata Airbags

Toyota has issued a “do not drive” notice for around 50,000 older vehicles related to Takata airbag recalls, Courier Journal reports.

This past Thursday, the automaker released the notice that applies to the 2003-2004 Corolla, 2003-2004 Corolla Matrix, and 2004-2005 RAV4, due to them containing Takata airbags that the company said are currently under an urgent safety recall.

“Due to the age of the vehicles, if the airbag deploys, a part inside is more likely to explode and shoot sharp metal fragments which could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers,” said Toyota’s notice.

Owners of these vehicles have been instructed to not drive them and to instead contact a local dealer, who will either provide a mobile repair service or have the vehicle towed to the dealership at no cost.