QCG Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Quality Collision Group (QCG), a leading MSO of OEM-focused collision repair facilities, announced the appointment of Sib Bahjat as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. This appointment marks an important milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to excellence and strategic growth, according to the news release.

With his extensive background in parts procurement, supply chain management and productivity workflows, Sib is well-equipped to provide valuable insights and guidance to the company as it continues to innovate and expand its market presence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sib to our Board of Directors," said Jerod Guerin, CEO at Quality Collision Group. "We firmly believe that Sib’s strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in helping us achieve our long-term growth goals and exceptional service to our customers."

In 1995, Sib Bahjat co-founded Overall Parts Solutions (OPS), a pioneering software company recognized for its expertise in the collision repair sector. Known for the groundbreaking "Trax" parts procurement software and innovations in supply chain management, Sib's visionary leadership propelled OPS from startup to a prominent national entity. His tenure culminated in OPS's acquisition by OEC (OE Connection) in 2021.

Sib's notable achievements include fostering innovative partnerships among collision repair shops, parts suppliers and OEMs, significantly impacting the industry. These partnerships not only fueled growth but also streamlined operations, improving productivity workflows between repair facilities and suppliers. Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Quality Collision Group, Sib stated, "I am truly honored to become part of QCG’s distinguished board and look forward to working closely with the leadership team to contribute to the company's continued growth and success."

QCG is a growing collection OEM-certified collision repair centers. The company was founded in 2020 and there are currenlty 53 locations in eight states.