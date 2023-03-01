MENU

Crash Champions Appoints Tom Feeney to Board of Directors

March 1, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Crash Champions
Crash Champions

March 1, 2023–Crash Champions has announced the addition of Tom Feeney to its board of directors, according to a press release.

Feeny has over 45 years of experience in the automotive industry, previously holding a role as president and CEO of Safelite Group for 14 years. He was also named chairman emeritus for “35 years of service and contributions to establishing the company’s vision and brand.”

Feeny said he has “observed Crash Champions’ growth trajectory over the past four years” and is “eager” to join the company at an “exciting inflection point.”

CEO and founder of Crash Champions Matt Ebert believes Feeny will benefit the company “having overseen Safelite’s growth from $500 million to over $2 billion in revenue.”

