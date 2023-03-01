WyoTech Holds Largest Career Fair in Five Years

March 1, 2023–Automotive trade school WyoTech recently hosted its quarterly career fair for its students with 96 companies altogether conducting a total of 907 interviews–the school’s “largest career fair since the change of ownership in 2018,” according to a press release.

The career fair took place February 15 and 16 at the campus in Laramie, Wyoming, and gave students a chance to connect with future employers.

“There is no better sense of accomplishment for the team at WyoTech than seeing our graduates get hired by these great organizations after as little as nine months of training,” said Ashley Chitwood, vice president of marketing for WyoTech.

Companies such as JX Peterbilt and Penske were at the event and interviewed students, with Greg Klever, manager for Technical Schools and National Partnerships, claiming that Penske held 103 interviews in one day.

“It's partnerships such as this, between education and organization, that allow us to better each other in an industry that never sleeps,” Klever said.