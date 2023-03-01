MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

March 2023 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2023 Best Workplaces: Dave's Auto Body

Time to Stretch Out

Snap Shop: Gustafson Brothers

Navigating High-Stress Communication

Driver's Seat: Celebrating Shops That Walk the Walk

A Technician-Focused Shop in Colorado

2023 Best Workplaces: Don's Body Shop

Craft the Perfect Job Ad

The Etymology of ADAS

2023 Best Workplaces: Lone Peak Collision

Make the Most of Training

News

WyoTech Holds Largest Career Fair in Five Years

March 1, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Penske Student Career Day WyoTech
pexels-sora-shimazaki-5668858.jpg

March 1, 2023–Automotive trade school WyoTech recently hosted its quarterly career fair for its students with 96 companies altogether conducting a total of 907 interviews–the school’s “largest career fair since the change of ownership in 2018,” according to a press release.

The career fair took place February 15 and 16 at the campus in Laramie, Wyoming, and gave students a chance to connect with future employers.

“There is no better sense of accomplishment for the team at WyoTech than seeing our graduates get hired by these great organizations after as little as nine months of training,” said Ashley Chitwood, vice president of marketing for WyoTech.

Companies such as JX Peterbilt and Penske were at the event and interviewed students, with Greg Klever, manager for Technical Schools and National Partnerships, claiming that Penske held 103 interviews in one day.

“It's partnerships such as this, between education and organization, that allow us to better each other in an industry that never sleeps,” Klever said.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Appoints Tom Feeney to Board of Directors

NABC Hosts Golf Fundraiser and Recycled Rides Presentation

Related Articles

Ed. Foundation Hosting Career Fair in Colo.

GEICO to Add 500 Associates Over Next Five Years

CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Visits Lincoln Tech Career Fair

You must login or register in order to post a comment.