Public Voting Opens for TechForce’s FutureTechs Rock

Feb. 28, 2023–The TechForce Foundation’s fifth-annual FutureTechs Rock Awards has chosen ten category winners from across the country for the Grand Prize public vote, according to a press release.

Industry experts picked ten out of “hundreds of high school and post-secondary nominations” from “182 campuses across 38 states” as the winners of categories that each represent “a distinct technical education discipline.” In the collision repair category, the winner was Taeler Coverdale of the Universal Technical Institute campus in Houston.

The winners in the nine other categories are:

Automotive, awarded to Abbie Vetse; Aviation, awarded to Teresa Sacca; Diesel Off-Road, awarded to Nicholas Isaly; Diesel On-Road, awarded to Andrew Younkin; Marine and Watercraft awarded to Benjamin Pooler; Motorcycle and ATV, awarded to Everrett Novak; Motorsports, awarded to Benjamin Delauter; Restoration, awarded to Tyler Renken; and Welding and CNC, awarded to Connor Essary.

The group of category winners represents “seven states and ten schools.” Each winner was given over $1,500 in prizes, and whoever is chosen as the Grand Prize winner will be given “an additional $5,000+ in scholarships and prizes from TechForce and sponsors” such as Advance Auto Parts, Volvo, and Nissan.

Public voting for the Grand Prize winner will be held the week of February 27-March 3.