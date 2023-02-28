MENU

News

NABC Hosts Golf Fundraiser and Recycled Rides Presentation

February 28, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Feb. 28, 2023–The National Auto Body Council will be holding a golf tournament fundraiser as well as a giveaway from their Recycled Rides program, according to a press release.

The Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser will be presented by Enterprise at the Texas Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas, on April 4. Teams consisting of four each will play in a best-ball format while “on-course incentives” and raffle prizes will be offered to players.

The tournament is accepting sponsorships too, such as “on-course beverages and breakfast” and “apparel and tee packs.”

After the golf game, an NABC Recycled Rides presentation will commence, with six vehicles being given away to families in need. 

Those who are interested in participating in the tournament or sponsoring the event may register to do so online.

