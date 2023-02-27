Registration Open for WIN Educational Conference

Feb. 27, 2023–The Women’s Industry Network is now opening registration for its 2023 Educational Conference, according to a press release.

The conference will take place May 1-3 in San Antonio, Texas, at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk. WIN members who register by March 1 will receive a discount and have to pay $525 to attend. Following that, it will rise to $625. Non-members must pay $650 to attend, and a ticket for virtual attendance may be purchased for $175.

Yolanda Sandor and Blair Womble will serve as co-chairs of the conference and have chosen “Reimagining Tomorrow” as this year’s theme.

They plan to have three days “of industry learning, mentorship, celebration, and community giveback.” Scholarships will be awarded, scholarship fundraisers will be held, and the “Most Influential Women recipients” of the year will be honored.

The agenda for the conference is online to view, with more information on “speakers, breakouts and conference curriculum” to be shared soon.