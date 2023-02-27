ABAT Urges Legislators to Support Safe Vehicle Repairs

Feb. 27, 2023–Professionals in the collision repair industry across the state of Texas came to the state capitol in Austin to advocate for two bills proposed by the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT), according to a press release.

ABAT Executive Director Jill Tuggle said that everyone split into 10 teams “to cover as much ground as possible.” They handed out flyers and pamphlets with “testimony from consumers who have been impacted by the appraisal process.”

The first of the two bills from ABAT, House Bill 1321, aims to “require proper repairs based on OEM-recommended processes” and address “the differences between original and aftermarket parts,” as well as getting rid of “‘gray’ areas” of what insurers define as a proper repair, and how insurance companies “indemnify policyholders.”

The second, House Bill 1437, seeks to mandate insurers to include a Right to Appraisal in all of their offered policies.

ABAT President Burl Richards said he and a group consisting of “Ware Wendell (Texas Watch), a couple board members and a technician from El Paso” found many legislators to speak with.

Richards believed that the legislators’ appreciated hearing the technician explain his inability to perform proper repairs when insurers won’t pay for them.

“It hurts the vehicle owner and creates the potential to hurt others on our roadways!” Richards added.