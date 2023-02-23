CCC: Use of AI Assistance in Auto Claims is Growing

Feb. 23, 2023–CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a SaaS platform that provides services to the P&C insurance economy, has updated its insurer AI adoption report, which found a growth in the use of AI in auto claims for the third row in a year, according to a press release.

According to CCC, the use of “advanced computer vision AI” for processing claims saw a 60 percent increase “year-over-year.” CCC AI’s solutions were used to process more than “14 million unique claims.”

Additionally, the number of insurers using CCC’s “AI-powered touchless estimating solution” grew to 15, “representing 50% of U.S. auto claims volume.”

Besides insurers taking on the new technology, the increased use can also be credited to an increase in the use of digital photos to submit claims, accounting for “more than 27% of claims processed through CCC’s system” in 2022.

Jason Verlen, vice president of product marketing at CCC, said that the AI programs are “capable of auto-generating a complete repair estimate with line level detail in seconds without human intervention,” but that the technology still had a long way to go due to factors such as “labor shortages and increasing vehicle complexity.”