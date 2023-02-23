MENU

News

CCC: Use of AI Assistance in Auto Claims is Growing

February 23, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS AI auto claims CCC Intelligent Solutions
Feb. 23, 2023–CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a SaaS platform that provides services to the P&C insurance economy, has updated its insurer AI adoption report, which found a growth in the use of AI in auto claims for the third row in a year, according to a press release.

According to CCC, the use of “advanced computer vision AI” for processing claims saw a 60 percent increase “year-over-year.” CCC AI’s solutions were used to process more than “14 million unique claims.” 

Additionally, the number of insurers using CCC’s “AI-powered touchless estimating solution” grew to 15, “representing 50% of U.S. auto claims volume.” 

Besides insurers taking on the new technology, the increased use can also be credited to an increase in the use of digital photos to submit claims, accounting for “more than 27% of claims processed through CCC’s system” in 2022.

Jason Verlen, vice president of product marketing at CCC, said that the AI programs are “capable of auto-generating a complete repair estimate with line level detail in seconds without human intervention,” but that the technology still had a long way to go due to factors such as “labor shortages and increasing vehicle complexity.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

