News

CRASH Network Releases ‘23 Insurer Report Card

February 23, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Feb. 23, 2023–CRASH Network’s 2023 “Insurer Report Card” had collision repairers rate more than 87 auto insurance companies on the quality of service provided to their clients, with 29 being placed on CRASH’s “Honor Roll,” according to a press release.

More than 1,000 body shops nationwide rated “as many as 30” insurance companies in their respective states on “how well each insurer’s ‘policies, attitude and payment practices ensure quality repairs and customer service’” for their clients. 

Four of the largest U.S. auto insurers were among ten companies that received a grade of “C-” or lower, and “none of the Top 10 largest, best-known auto insurers” were graded higher than “C+.”

Since 2020, the best grades have gone to “North Carolina Farm Bureau (‘A+’), Chubb (‘A-’) and Erie Insurance (‘A-’),” and this year was no exception.

Shops that assigned the grades stated that the best ones were given to companies that value customer safety, work efficiently with claims handling and have a team of people that seem to genuinely care.

The lowest graded ones received such scores due to disorganization, disregard for designated repair procedures and making it so that shops were “ordering parts all over the country just because of cost, even though they don’t arrive in a timely manner and are not quality parts.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

