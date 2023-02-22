Classic Cars Destroyed in Body Shop Fire

Feb. 22, 2023–An auto body shop in Raisin City, California caught on fire this past weekend, destroying several expensive vehicles, Your Central Valley reports.

Fresno Country Firefighters were made aware of the fire around 5:00 AM on Saturday. It was located between Gladys and Bowles Avenues.

By the time the first firefighters arrived, the shop was already engulfed in flames. The building was surrounded by “several machines and pieces of equipment,” which didn’t help matters, according to the firefighters.

Only six feet away from the flames was a house, which became the firefighters’ top priority. They made sure all the residents were removed from the residence as “seven apparatus and 13 firefighters” helped put the flames out.

The house was undamaged, but the shop was completely destroyed, as was everything inside.

The owner of the shop predominantly used the shop for his hobby of repairing older vehicles. After the fire, he lost “a fully restored 1968 Mercedes Benz and a 1970’s-era Chevy pickup.” Neither the shop nor anything inside was insured, the owner said.

As of now, officials are still not able to determine the cause of the fire.