MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

CIECA Forms Standards Development Committee for EVs

February 21, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS batteries CIECA EV
pexels-kindel-media-9800009.jpg

Feb. 21, 2023–The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has formed a Standards Development Committee that will focus on electric vehicles and batteries, according to a press release.

The committee will be chaired by Frank Philips, senior manager of Certified Collision North America for Rivian; Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program operations manager for Lucid Motors; and Ginny Whelan, senior consultant for the Automotive Recyclers Association.

The committee will have its first meeting on March 1 and intends for both companies and individuals “from all industry segments to discuss how EVs will change the current business workflows and data.” All industry stakeholders—CIECA and non-CIECA members included—are encouraged to join.

Whelan plans on issues such as “the safe handling of an EV, the impact of parts and materials on the collision repair process, and the availability of charging stations” to be topics of discussion at the meeting. Battery strength and manufacturing are also issues the committee would like to address. 

“We want to ensure all entities of the industry are ready and understand the lifecycle of the EV, what they are working on and how to work on it,” said committee member Rodenroth.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Customers' Vehicles Towed From Shop With No Notice

Classic Cars Destroyed in Body Shop Fire

Gerber Collision Fire in Texas Stopped by Employees

Related Articles

CIECA Forms Standards Development Committee

CIECA Forms OEM Repair Procedures Committee

CIECA Announces New Standards Committee

You must login or register in order to post a comment.