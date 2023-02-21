CIECA Forms Standards Development Committee for EVs

Feb. 21, 2023–The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has formed a Standards Development Committee that will focus on electric vehicles and batteries, according to a press release.

The committee will be chaired by Frank Philips, senior manager of Certified Collision North America for Rivian; Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program operations manager for Lucid Motors; and Ginny Whelan, senior consultant for the Automotive Recyclers Association.

The committee will have its first meeting on March 1 and intends for both companies and individuals “from all industry segments to discuss how EVs will change the current business workflows and data.” All industry stakeholders—CIECA and non-CIECA members included—are encouraged to join.

Whelan plans on issues such as “the safe handling of an EV, the impact of parts and materials on the collision repair process, and the availability of charging stations” to be topics of discussion at the meeting. Battery strength and manufacturing are also issues the committee would like to address.

“We want to ensure all entities of the industry are ready and understand the lifecycle of the EV, what they are working on and how to work on it,” said committee member Rodenroth.