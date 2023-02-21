MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

Gerber Collision Fire in Texas Stopped by Employees

February 21, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS fire Gerber Collision Texas
pexels-flex-point-security-12585182.jpg

Feb. 21, 2023–A Gerber Collision and Glass location in Texas caught fire and was extinguished with the help of employees on-site, the Daily Trib reports.

A small fire sparked at the shop located in Marble Falls, Texas, the morning of Feb. 16. According to Marble Falls Fire Marshal Thomas Crane, the fire was most likely started by “discarded smoking materials” lighting cardboard on fire. 

When employees at Gerber first saw the fire at around 9:30 a.m., they immediately took action: they found fire extinguishers and a hose and attacked the flames. 

Firefighters appeared minutes later, dealing “the final blow to the blaze.” Fire Marshal Crane told reporters that there was “minimal damage to the exterior of the building” and that no injuries or fatalities occurred as a result. The fire was extinguished before it could spread to any nearby structures.

Amanda French is the office manager of Gerber Collision and Glass in Marble Falls and helped to put out the fire that morning. She said she and her team “reacted pretty quickly to save all the vehicles inside the shop.”

Crane “commended Gerber employees for getting the fire under control so quickly on their own.” French expected her and her team to return to work “within the day.” 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Customers' Vehicles Towed From Shop With No Notice

Classic Cars Destroyed in Body Shop Fire

Related Articles

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Nine Texas Shops

Gerber Terminates Employees After Racist Photos Surface

Gerber Acquires Three Texas Centers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.