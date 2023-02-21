Gerber Collision Fire in Texas Stopped by Employees

Feb. 21, 2023–A Gerber Collision and Glass location in Texas caught fire and was extinguished with the help of employees on-site, the Daily Trib reports.

A small fire sparked at the shop located in Marble Falls, Texas, the morning of Feb. 16. According to Marble Falls Fire Marshal Thomas Crane, the fire was most likely started by “discarded smoking materials” lighting cardboard on fire.

When employees at Gerber first saw the fire at around 9:30 a.m., they immediately took action: they found fire extinguishers and a hose and attacked the flames.

Firefighters appeared minutes later, dealing “the final blow to the blaze.” Fire Marshal Crane told reporters that there was “minimal damage to the exterior of the building” and that no injuries or fatalities occurred as a result. The fire was extinguished before it could spread to any nearby structures.

Amanda French is the office manager of Gerber Collision and Glass in Marble Falls and helped to put out the fire that morning. She said she and her team “reacted pretty quickly to save all the vehicles inside the shop.”

Crane “commended Gerber employees for getting the fire under control so quickly on their own.” French expected her and her team to return to work “within the day.”