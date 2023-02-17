MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

Florida Shop Denied in Request to Expand

February 17, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS change Florida zoning
caraerial.jpg
Pexels

Feb. 17, 2023—A Florida body shop has been denied in its request for a zoning change to utilize a vacant lot across the street for parking cars, reports the Citrus County Chronicle.

In a recent city council meeting, lawyers for Special T Auto in Crystal River, Florida, argued that the shop has been using the lot for 15 years as overflow parking for cars awaiting work. But the lot is technically zoned residential, which resulted in a code violation in October of last year. Neighbors have also complained about the presence of cars in the lot.

As something of a compromise, the shop's representatives said, if granted the zoning change the shop would pay to add landscaping to the lot and make it presentable. But the city council denied the request, noting that it feared setting a precedent for other situations. The shop's attorneys said they remain open to finding a compromise that works for everyone.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

1Collision Adds Huber Collision Center

Mitchell Releases Report on EVs in Collision Repair

Related Articles

Caliber Denied Special Use Request for Indiana Shop

Caliber Denied Permit in Va. After Area Shop Appeals to County Supervisors

CARSTAR Continues Initiative to Expand in Calif.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.