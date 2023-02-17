Florida Shop Denied in Request to Expand

Feb. 17, 2023—A Florida body shop has been denied in its request for a zoning change to utilize a vacant lot across the street for parking cars, reports the Citrus County Chronicle.

In a recent city council meeting, lawyers for Special T Auto in Crystal River, Florida, argued that the shop has been using the lot for 15 years as overflow parking for cars awaiting work. But the lot is technically zoned residential, which resulted in a code violation in October of last year. Neighbors have also complained about the presence of cars in the lot.

As something of a compromise, the shop's representatives said, if granted the zoning change the shop would pay to add landscaping to the lot and make it presentable. But the city council denied the request, noting that it feared setting a precedent for other situations. The shop's attorneys said they remain open to finding a compromise that works for everyone.