News

1Collision Adds Huber Collision Center

February 17, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Feb. 17, 2023–1Collision has made Huber Collision Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia, their first location in the state, according to a press release.

Huber Collision Center was opened in 2000 and is part of a dealer group owned by Clay Huber. Phil Rice is the store’s general manager and has been at the location for three years.

Rice said that Huber was “not interested in becoming consolidated or selling” and thus made the decision to partner with 1Collision. He wants to remain “actively involved in day-to-day operations, decision-making and quality control.”

“While other auto body shops have been taken over by large corporations with headquarters thousands of miles away, we have been locally owned from the beginning and plan to stay that way,” Rice said.

Working with 1Collision also provides the opportunity to connect with their network of other shops to learn from their own experiences.

Huber has a team of 25 employees, ranging from those just entering the industry to individuals with 17 years of experience there, including I-CAR Gold Class professionals. The shop holds Mercedes-Benz and Volvo certifications and is a AAA Approved Auto Repair Center.

“I want everybody to understand the reason we come here each day is to serve our customers and make a living. We can go home in the evening to what's most important, which is our families,” Rice stated.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Florida Shop Denied in Request to Expand

Mitchell Releases Report on EVs in Collision Repair

