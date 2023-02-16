20 Collision Repair Students Chosen for WIN Scholarship Awards

Feb. 16, 2023–The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced 20 new recipients of their 2023 College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards, according to a press release.

The scholarships are given every year to students “enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program.” This year sets a new record for the organization, which “doubled the award rate this year.”

Every student that applied received a WIN Student Membership. Collision repair instructors are also provided with “access to free WIN memberships” through the organization’s “Pay It Forward campaign.”

“The expanded program offers the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards on two financial levels, CHAMPION and STARS,” said Laura Kottschade, co-chair of the Scholarship Committee.

Scholarships range from $500 to $2,500; the amount given is based on “the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the interview process.” Additionally, those selected also receive tool kits with a value of over $500, WIN items, and the option to virtually attend the annual WIN Educational Conference in San Antonio, Texas, May 1-3.

WIN has also launched a new Student Engagement Program to help student members “connect with other members who are in a similar stage in their lives” and will be holding a Scholarship Walk to help raise funds for future scholarships.