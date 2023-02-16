Mitchell Releases Report on EVs in Collision Repair

Feb. 16, 2023–Collision repair technology solutions provider Mitchell International has released its latest trends publication, titled “Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights,” according to a press release. The report holds information about “electric vehicle claims and market data.”

The report found an increase in EV repairable claims: 1.1% in the US and 2.26% in Canada. An increase was also found in the “average percentage of EV parts repaired,” suggesting that collision repair services are adapting to “their ability to repair the lighter weight substrates” that are typically seen in EVs.

Also highlighted is an increase of 1.7 in the average number of mechanical hours spent on EV estimates, “as compared to labor time … for vehicles with internal combustion engines.”

The report also details info on “current claims data on EV average repairable severity, repairable claims frequency by market, and frequency by vehicle manufacturer and model.” The full report may be accessed online through Mitchell’s website.