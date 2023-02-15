2023 FenderBender Industry Survey Open Now

Feb. 15, 2023—FenderBender/Ratchet+Wrench has launched its 2023 Industry Survey. Shop owners can participate in the leading survey covering management strategies, KPIs, and ownership practices in the collision repair/vehicle repair business.

“We can’t complete this survey report without the help of leading shop owners,” said Matt Hudson, content director at FenderBender/Ratchet+Wrench. “We’re asking industry leaders to take part in a crucial benchmark that studies the health and practices of the business.”

Participants can expect to take around 15 minutes to answer questions about their shops, some business metrics, staff, tooling, and much more. Answers about specific shops will not be publicized without permission.

In the fall, you can read a full report of the survey findings in print and online.

Click here to take the survey.