MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

NABC Introduces Crash Champions as Level One Partner

February 15, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Crash Champions National Auto Body Council partner
pexels-sora-shimazaki-5668838.jpg

Feb. 15, 2023–The National Auto Body Council has announced the addition of Crash Champions as a level one partner with the organization, according to a press release.

Chairman of the NABC Board of Directors Scott Sampley said that Crash Champions has received the company’s “highest level of partnership," allowing them to work alongside “an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers.” Crash Champions will also have access to NABC events, marketing materials and a host of other benefits.

Though Crash Champions has just become level one partners with NABC, they have been a “tremendous supporter” of the organization in the past, according to Sampley, such as refurbishing more than 50 vehicles for NABC’s Recycled Rides program in 2022 and helping with NABC’s First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program.

Founder and CEO of Crash Champions Matt Ebert said the company “is honored to continue its longtime support of the National Auto Body Council and the great work that it does in support of the collision repair industry.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

TechForce Brings New Members to Board of Directors

CREF Receives Funding for Collision Schools from LKQ

Related Articles

Wesco Joins NABC as Level One Partner

Pinnacle Financial Partners Joins NABC as Level One Partner

Crash Champions, Service King Sponsor Recycled Rides in Arizona

You must login or register in order to post a comment.