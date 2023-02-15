NABC Introduces Crash Champions as Level One Partner

Feb. 15, 2023–The National Auto Body Council has announced the addition of Crash Champions as a level one partner with the organization, according to a press release.

Chairman of the NABC Board of Directors Scott Sampley said that Crash Champions has received the company’s “highest level of partnership," allowing them to work alongside “an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers.” Crash Champions will also have access to NABC events, marketing materials and a host of other benefits.

Though Crash Champions has just become level one partners with NABC, they have been a “tremendous supporter” of the organization in the past, according to Sampley, such as refurbishing more than 50 vehicles for NABC’s Recycled Rides program in 2022 and helping with NABC’s First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program.

Founder and CEO of Crash Champions Matt Ebert said the company “is honored to continue its longtime support of the National Auto Body Council and the great work that it does in support of the collision repair industry.”