TechForce Brings New Members to Board of Directors

Feb. 15, 2023–TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit for those starting careers as professional technicians, has announced the addition of new members to its board of directors for 2023, according to a press release.

The board of directors will now include Jon Vesley as vice chair, Paul Halsch as treasurer, David Ellis as secretary, and Jennifer Maher as ex-officio member, with Angie Babin returning as chair/president.

Halsch, Mahoney, and Vesely joined the board in the fall of 2022. Halsch brings over 30 years of experience working with collision repair and automotive service companies such as FinishMaster, Pep Boys and more. Most recently, he was VP of reconditioning for Cox Automotive.

Mahoney is VP of the Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise Holdings and oversees “Enterprise’s largest global accounts and is responsible for client and industry relations in the insurance, collision, dealer, OEM and leisure/affinity segments,” and is credited with helping advance the Collision Engineering initiative.

Vesley holds over 30 years of experience in “senior leadership positions developing and leading growth-oriented strategies in the for-profit and non-profit sectors.” He serves as the chair of the board for several companies and is the head of his family foundation.