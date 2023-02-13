MENU

News

P.R.E.P. Schedule Released for Southeast Collision Conference

February 13, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
conference

Feb. 13, 2023–The Professional Repairer Education Program (P.R.E.P.) schedule of educational events is set for the Southeast Collision Conference that is taking place April 14-15 at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia, according to a press release.

The event will begin with a presentation from Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, followed by a panel discussion moderated by a collision repairer between EV OEMs such as Rivian and Lucid, as well as “traditional OEMs who have released all-electric models.”

Four classes will then be offered throughout the day with subjects such as “ADAS integrations to the collision business offered from Frank Terlep of OPUS IVS and Josh McFarlin of AirPro Diagnostics, labor types and rates considerations with John Shoemaker of BASF, and repair planning with Danny Gredinberg of the DEG.”

The following day, attendees have the option of two presentations: one “about shop processes and compliance” presented by Dennis Smoyer and Rick Miller, and the other about “an organization profitability seminar” presented by “Mark Olson, VECO Experts.” 

A panel discussion about “current shop issues and objectives” will follow, with a class on repair planning being held that afternoon. The full schedule is available here.

