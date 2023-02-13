CEO and President of Caliber Retires

Feb. 13, 2023–President and CEO of Caliber Mark Sanders will be retiring after a 36-year career in the industry, according to a press release.

Sanders worked with the company for 26 years, and upon retiring, will serve in a “special advisory role for the next 18 months” beginning March 6, 2023.

Sanders worked with his father in the collision industry and joined Caliber when their two collision repair shops were acquired by the company in 1997. Sanders eventually went on to become chief operating officer before becoming president and CEO.

Steve Grimshaw, chairman of the board at Caliber, said that Sanders “led Caliber back from the global pandemic and successfully responded to multiple industry challenges.”

David Simmons will take Sanders’ role as president and CEO, with Sanders’ support. Simmons has a background in the pharmaceutical industry, previously serving as CEO of PPD and president of emerging markets at Pfizer.

Simmons is “honored to continue Caliber's legacy” and promises to ensure they are “the most trusted automotive service provider” at all their locations.