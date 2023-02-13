MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

CEO and President of Caliber Retires

February 13, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS caliber mso retirement
Marketing Your Shop to Insurance Companies

Feb. 13, 2023–President and CEO of Caliber Mark Sanders will be retiring after a 36-year career in the industry, according to a press release. 

Sanders worked with the company for 26 years, and upon retiring, will serve in a “special advisory role for the next 18 months” beginning March 6, 2023.

Sanders worked with his father in the collision industry and joined Caliber when their two collision repair shops were acquired by the company in 1997. Sanders eventually went on to become chief operating officer before becoming president and CEO. 

Steve Grimshaw, chairman of the board at Caliber, said that Sanders “led Caliber back from the global pandemic and successfully responded to multiple industry challenges.” 

David Simmons will take Sanders’ role as president and CEO, with Sanders’ support. Simmons has a background in the pharmaceutical industry, previously serving as CEO of PPD and president of emerging markets at Pfizer. 

Simmons is “honored to continue Caliber's legacy” and promises to ensure they are “the most trusted automotive service provider” at all their locations.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

P.R.E.P. Schedule Released for Southeast Collision Conference

Focus Advisors Releases Review of Year in Acquisitions and Mergers

Related Articles

SEMA CEO and President Retires

Caliber CEO on the State of the Industry

CSN Appoints New President and CEO

You must login or register in order to post a comment.