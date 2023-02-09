Alabamians Retrieve Cars After Shop Closed for Tax Evasion

Feb. 9, 2023–Pate’s Body Shop in Talladega, Alabama, was forced to close its doors after being accused of tax evasion by a Talladega County judge, ABC 33/40 reports.

The shop was accused of being “delinquent in the payment of sales tax and local tax,” and according to court documents the owners failed to appear at their January 2023 scheduled court date, leading to an “injunction and padlock order.”

Local law enforcement notified customers via Facebook of the closure and to retrieve their cars, “finished or unfinished,” during a five-hour window of time.

Those who could not come to pick up their cars during the given window of time have had to go to the Department of Revenue to have their vehicle returned.

Many customers have been greatly inconvenienced by the closure. A local attorney has said customers who have paid for repairs not completed can attempt to file a civil claim and receive reimbursement.

The owner of the shop, Anthony Pate, said that “this is all a ‘misunderstanding’ and that the numbers being referenced are incorrect” when asked by ABC 33/40 about the incident.

As of now, Pate’s Body Shop will remain closed until the Talladega County Court Circuit says otherwise.