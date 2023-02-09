Career Fairs for Collision Students Scheduled Nationwide

Feb. 9, 2023–The Collision Repair Education Foundation has planned half a dozen career fairs across the nation in March and April for students entering the collision industry, according to a press release.

CREF has set locations across the country, “coast to coast” for their Spring 2023 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fairs.

CREF Program Manager Tiffany Bulak said that the career fair offers an opportunity for “collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies” to connect with “hundreds of students who have trained for entry-level positions and are prepared to begin their careers.”

CREF hopes to connect those entering the industry with employers through both their career fair events as well as an online database of over 600 collision students’ resumes.

For companies that are unable to attend a career fair, CREF offers the option of providing “a brand-new Cintas technician shirt (branded with your logo), work pants and a safety kit” with a $50 donation to sponsor work uniforms for students.

The career fairs will take place in Chicago; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Long Beach, California; Denver, Colorado; Tulsa, Oklahoma and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Click here for a full schedule with dates.